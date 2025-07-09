St. Mary Parish Sheriff's employee arrested, accused of domestic violence

An employee of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has been booked with a domestic violence charge.

Blaze Phillip Bourg, 47, of Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on July 7, 2025, at 10:30 pm and booked with domestic abuse battery.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, at approximately 7:50 pm, deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence involving Bourg and another person.

When they got there, deputies did an investigation, then arrested Bourg and took him to jail. He was released two days later; there is no bail amount listed in the jail's online record.

As is the sheriff's office protocol, Bourg was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation can be done by the sheriff's Office of Professional Standards.