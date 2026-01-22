St. Mary high school teacher indicted for attempting sex with student

A St. Mary Parish high school teacher was indicted in federal court recently, accused of trying to entice a student into a sexual relationship.

Katherine Albarado was teaching at a high school in 2022 when she began using her personal email account to communicate sexually explicit messages with a sixteen-year-old student, the indictment alleges. The sole count of the indictment is a charge of Attempted Enticement of a Minor, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of life.

We reached out to Albarado's attorney of record, Angelle Boudreaux, to see if she has any comment. We'll update this story if we hear back from her.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's office says that Albarado was a high school teacher in St. Mary Parish in May 2022 when she began using her personal email account to communicate sexually explicit messages with a sixteen-year-old student whom she taught. Over a month’s time, Albarado continually tried to persuade the minor victim to engage in sexual activity with her. In addition to describing the sexual activity she wanted to do with the minor victim, Albarado also sent a video of herself undressing in an attempt to entice the minor, the release states.

Those details are not in the indictment however, and Albarado's attorneys have filed a Motion to Dismiss/Motion for Bill of Particulars in response. In their Motion, her lawyers say the indictment is not specific enough to meet federal requirements. If the indictment isn't dismissed, they're asking for a Bill of Particulars, which would provide the detail to which they say she's entitled under the law.

The indictment was handed up by the grand jury in mid-December, federal court records show. Albarado's initial appearance and arraignment, when a not guilty plea is entered, happened on January 5. She was ordered detained until a detention hearing could be held on January 7, and at that hearing the court decided there were conditions that could be placed on Albarado to allow her to remain free pending trial. She was released on a non-secured $15,000 bond into the custody of a third-party custodian and ordered to stay away from alcohol, drugs and social media, and to attend all medical treatment as ordered by her health care providers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Morgan City Police Department investigated this case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren L. Nickel with support from Legal Assistant Christy Angelle.

MCPD arrested Albarado in June 2025, accusing her of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student and indecent behavior with juveniles. At that time, they said she had an inappropriate relationship with a student that began when the student was a minor. They said officers were called about a relationship with an educator and a former student after the school board was told. Albarado was placed on leave and later resigned, MCPD said.