St. Mary educator named Louisiana Principal of the Year

St. Mary Parish Public Schools has announced that Lauren Williams Rentrop, Principal of Patterson Junior High School and the St. Mary Parish Public Schools Principal of the Year, has been named the Louisiana Principal of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education.

"Mrs. Rentrop's selection as Louisiana's highest-honored principal recognizes a distinguished career defined by visionary leadership, an unwavering commitment to educational excellence, and an enduring passion for student achievement," a release from the school system states. "This prestigious statewide honor reflects Mrs. Rentrop's relentless pursuit of excellence, her steadfast belief in the potential of every student, and her remarkable ability to inspire educators, empower families, and cultivate a culture where achievement thrives. Through her servant leadership, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication, she has transformed Patterson Junior High School into a place where high expectations, meaningful relationships, and student success remain at the forefront of every decision. Mrs. Rentrop's leadership extends far beyond the walls of her campus. She has become a respected educational leader whose influence reaches throughout St. Mary Parish and across the State of Louisiana. Her ability to foster collaboration, encourage continuous growth, and champion academic excellence has made Patterson Junior High School a model of innovation and success."

Here's a quote from Rentrop, also from the release:

"I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this recognition. This award is not about one person—it represents the incredible students, educators, families, and community members who make Patterson Junior High such a special place. I believe every student deserves a champion, every teacher deserves support, and every school should be a place where people feel valued, challenged, and inspired to grow. I am grateful to be part of a district that shares that commitment each and every day."