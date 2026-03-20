St. Joseph's Altar celebration held in Franklin

A Louisiana tradition returned to Franklin as the St. Joseph Day Altar at the historic Trowbridge House—one of Franklin’s oldest homes—opened its doors to the public on Thursday.

The free community event invited guests of all backgrounds to experience a centuries-old Sicilian tradition rooted in faith, food, and hospitality.

The St. Joseph Day Altar offers an opportunity to experience both cultural and architectural history in one place. Visitors experienced a fully decorated traditional altar, handmade symbolic breads and sweets, and a chance to step inside a historic Franklin residence.

The altar was open for viewing, with lunch served to attendees.

