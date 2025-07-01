Some St. Mary Parish residents experiencing foul odor in water system

The St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #2 - Bayou Vista issued a statement about odor in the water system.

"We are aware of the current odor in our water system," the water company posted on its Facebook page. They say the water is safe for consumption.

Residents in the area who receive their drinking water from the Teche are having the same issue.

The water company stated that the Corps of Engineers' lock status is currently restricting the flow of fresh water. They will continue to flush as much as possible and test and sample the water every day.

