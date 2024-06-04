Smoke reported at Courthouse after lights short out on seventh floor

An electrical short caused some smoke in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse this afternoon.

According to a post by the Franklin Fire Department, they were dispatched to the courthouse around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters from the FFD and the Centerville Fire Department were called to the seventh floor of the courthouse after maintenance noticed smoke in the old cell block area.

The smoke set off the fire alarm. They found two light fixtures had shorted out and started to burn inside the housings, the post states.

Power was cut to those lights, and smoke was cleared from the seventh floor.

Courthouse employees were allowed back into the building for normal operations.

Fire officials ask the public to refrain from standing in roadways or walking out in front of responding apparatus as it slows responses to emergencies.

