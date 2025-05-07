Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting on Bray Lane in Franklin

ST. MARY PARISH — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday evening on Bray Lane in Franklin.

Deputies responded around 7:14 p.m. on May 6 following reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered one person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been secured, and detectives are actively investigating. No further details about the victim or potential suspects have been released.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 or submit a tip online at stmaryso.com/crime-tips.