Rusted gun located at Berwick High

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — A maintenance worker located an old gun at Berwick High School Tuesday morning.

On October 22, 2024, at 10:56 AM, maintenance personnel conducting air conditioning work at the school found an old, rusted firearm and immediately reported it to the school resource officer, according to a joint press release from the Berwick Police Department and the St. Mary Parish School System.

Berwick Police and St. Mary Parish school officials promptly responded and recovered the firearm.

Investigators say the firearm had been in place for a considerable amount of time and was quite old, evidenced by the significant amount of rust, the old holster it was in, and the condition of its surroundings. The gun's location was not accessible to students or faculty.

At no time was anyone in danger, and the school's operations continued without disruption.

Investigators collected the firearm, and further methods will be used to determine its possible origin.

