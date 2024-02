Online registration for St. Mary Parish's Pre-K is now open.

If your child will be four years old on or before September 30, 2024 they are eligible to attend.

Here's what you need to register:



The Child’s Birth Certificate

The Child’s Social Security Card

The Child's Updated Immunization Record

Two forms of Proof of Residency, for example a current utility bill with the parent's name on it

The deadline to apply is March 22, 2024

To register online, click here.