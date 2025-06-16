Police searching for missing teen out of St. Mary Parish

PATTERSON, La. — Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing teen out of St. Mary Parish.

Devontae Foxworth, 13, was discovered missing from his home on Ninth Street in Patterson around 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

Foxworth is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'3" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented.

Foxworth was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black pants with a New Orleans Saints symbol on the bottom and black shoes with no shoelaces. He is believed to be on foot, walking in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161 or dial 911.