Police looking for suspect in arson

Franklin Police and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office are looking for a man accused of setting a fire that burned two homes and a vehicle this past weekend.

Jrevon Anderson is wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

The fire happened on December 27 on Robert Street in Franklin, at around 11:20 p.m.

Franklin Fire Department and Centerville Fire Department firefighters were called to the 600 block to investigate a report of a vehicle on fire near a house. Franklin Fire units got there within four minutes, but when they arrived they found a vehicle and two houses on fire.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. During their investigation, firefighters determined it was deliberately set, and they called in the Louisiana State Fire Marshal was called in to help with the investigation.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to locate and rescue several family pets from the burning homes. Two families were displaced because of the fire.

In total three engines, one service truck, and 13 firefighters responded to the incident.

Franklin Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois would like to stress the importance of working smoke alarms in your home and in the event of a fire once you safely exit your do not re-enter your home, a release states.

Bourgeois said he would also like to thank Centerville Fire, Franklin Police Department, St Mary Sheriff Office, Acadian Ambulance, CLECO, and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office for their assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jrevon Anderson, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716 or the State Fire Marshal’s Office arson tip hot line at 1-844-954-1221.