Pierre Part man booked with attempted murder

Morgan City Police arrested a man they say injured someone at his former place of employment.

Jason Morales, 52, of Pierre Part, was booked with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the Wednesday incident.

Morgan City Police Chief Chad M. Adams said his officers were called to a Sandra Street business Wednesday night to investigate a report of a person with a weapon.

The investigation revealed that Morales, a former employee who had recently been terminated, returned to the business to retrieve his belongings. The situation escalated, resulting in Morales inflicting life-threatening injuries upon the victim. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility, Adams said.

This remains an active investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.

Chief Adams commends the officers, investigators, and medical personnel at Ochsner St. Mary for their swift and professional response in treating the victim.

Investigators encourage anyone with information related to this case to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 384-2310 and request to speak with an investigator, or submit information through the department's official Facebook page.