Photos: Rasing Cane's owner helps fund artificial reef

CYPREMORT POINT, La. — Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Louisiana, in partnership with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, is proud to announce the installation of Eugene Island 74 artificial reef — the second of five reefs made possible through Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves’ landmark $500,000 commitment to the R.E.E.F. Louisiana program.

The installation is being carried out roughly 40 miles offshore, south of New Iberia/Morgan City, Louisiana, by Danos and DEAN Construction, utilizing NATRX Cajun Coral modules and conducted under permits issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The Eugene Island 74 artificial reef is constructed using NATRX’s Cajun Coral technology — a nature-based, 3D-printed substrate engineered to mimic the complex structure of natural reef systems. The modules are designed to accelerate colonization by marine organisms and provide sustained habitat for speckled trout, redfish, and a diverse array of offshore species, contributing to the long-term health of Louisiana’s coastal fisheries.

“Todd Graves and Raising Cane’s aren’t just investing in reefs — they’re investing in the future of Louisiana’s coastal ecosystem and the fishing communities that depend on it,” said Rad Trascher, CEO of CCA Louisiana. “The Eugene Island 74 reef carries forward Todd’s commitment to doing more for this state’s waters, and we are honored to work with them on this initiative.”

Graves’ partnership with CCA Louisiana began with the dedication of the Raising Cane’s Hotel Sid reef in August 2024 — a project that restored critical habitat at a site long favored by anglers before the decommissioning of the underlying oil and gas platform. At that dedication, Graves pledged an additional $400,000 to fund four more reefs across the state, bringing his total personal contribution to $500,000. Eugene Island 74 marks the second fulfillment of that promise.

“As a native Louisianan who grew up fishing in waters across the state, the conservation and preservation of these waters is important to me and the entire fishing community. Louisiana’s coast is one of the most unique places in the country and the fact that these reefs will be around for generations helps ensure people can enjoy it with their families, kids and grandchildren for decades to come,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “We began our reef partnership with CCA Louisiana in 2024 with the installation of the Raising Cane’s Hotel Sid reef just north of Grand Isle and I’m proud to help fund the Eugene Island 74 reef as the next installation. In total, we’ve pledged $500,000 — equal to five artificial reefs — to sustain and replenish the world-class fishing this state is known for.”

CCA Louisiana’s R.E.E.F. Louisiana program addresses one of the Gulf Coast’s most pressing conservation challenges: the loss of essential offshore habitat following the removal of oil and gas infrastructure. By repurposing decommissioned materials and deploying purpose-built reef structures like Cajun Coral, the program has now installed more than 60 unique artificial reefs across Louisiana’s waters, each supporting biodiversity, recreational fishing opportunities, and broader ecosystem health.

Here are some photos from the event: