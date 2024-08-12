Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Pedestrian struck and killed by train

TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
-
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Posted
and last updated

PATTERSON, La. — Police are investigating an incident involving a pedestrian being struck and killed by a train.

A train conductor flagged down a patrol officer with the Patterson Police Department Monday morning to alert them that they had possibly struck a pedestrian, according to police.

The officer exited his unit and walked about 100 yards to where the conductor said it happened. The officer located a deceased man in his 20s who had been struck by the train.

The identity is pending notification of next of kin.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.