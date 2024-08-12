Pedestrian struck and killed by train

PATTERSON, La. — Police are investigating an incident involving a pedestrian being struck and killed by a train.

A train conductor flagged down a patrol officer with the Patterson Police Department Monday morning to alert them that they had possibly struck a pedestrian, according to police.

The officer exited his unit and walked about 100 yards to where the conductor said it happened. The officer located a deceased man in his 20s who had been struck by the train.

The identity is pending notification of next of kin.

