FRANKLIN, La. — The Franklin Police Department responded to a fatal crash on Highway 90 in the early morning hours of Mother's Day.

According to Franklin Police, a pedestrian was killed on Highway 90 near the Willow Street overpass after being struck by a vehicle.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.