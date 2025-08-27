One wounded, another arrested in Franklin shooting

One person was wounded and another is under arrest in connection with a shooting that happened in Franklin on August 23.

Franklin Police say they were called to the area of Seventh and Ninth streets around 11 p.m. by multiple residents reporting gunfire. They found one person wounded, they were transported to a local hospital and are stable, police say.

On Tuesday, police arrested Taylor Coleman, 19, of Franklin in connection with the incident. They booked him with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. As of this morning, no bond has been set for his release.