One woman dies in Morgan City crash

A local woman died in a crash Wednesday morning in Morgan City.

The crash claimed the life of Bridget Skinner, 52, of Morgan City.

Morgan City Police were called to La. 70 near Veterans Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Skinner was northbound on La. 70 when the vehicle accelerated, left the road and hit a tree before overturning. Skinner was alone in the car, and she was pulled out by the Morgan City Fire Department.

Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.