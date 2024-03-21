Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Mary Parish

Actions

One woman dies in Morgan City crash

Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 14:59:33-04

A local woman died in a crash Wednesday morning in Morgan City.

The crash claimed the life of Bridget Skinner, 52, of Morgan City.

Morgan City Police were called to La. 70 near Veterans Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Skinner was northbound on La. 70 when the vehicle accelerated, left the road and hit a tree before overturning. Skinner was alone in the car, and she was pulled out by the Morgan City Fire Department.

Skinner was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.