One arrested, one sought for bank robbery

One man has been arrested and police are looking for a second in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Franklin bank on Friday.

Franklin Police were called to a Main Street bank around 3:45 p.m. Friday, and learned that two men entered the bank armed with guns and demanded money.

Detectives were able to develop two persons of interest, and arrested Brennan Burney, 28, early Saturday. He was booked with armed robbery, six counts aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. His bond was set at $1.1 million.

Police are searching for J'Trell Connor, who is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm – 6 counts, and false imprisonment. Connor is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of J’Trell Connor, they are asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.