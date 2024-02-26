NTSB: Plane crashed at Patterson airport Sunday

Federal safety officials are investigating a crash that happened at the airport in Patterson Sunday.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that a plane crashed at the Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport on Sunday.

Preliminary information indicates the pilot of the Pulsar 1 plane was attempting an emergency landing when the crash happened.

KQKI News reported Sunday afternoon that the plane was on fire when their reporter arrived; he said in a Facebook live that it appeared to him that someone was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story, and we'll have more as soon as we can.