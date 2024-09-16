Morgan City revises permitting process after storm

Morgan City has implemented a temporary permitting process to help folks who are rebuilding damage caused by Hurricane Francine last week.

"For the next 60 days, starting from September 12, 2024, the city will waive permitting fees related to storm damage. However, homeowners, business owners, and contractors are still required to obtain the necessary permits to ensure the work is performed correctly and safely," a post by city officials states.

Key Points to Remember:

- **Permitting Fees Waived**: For 60 days, fees for storm damage-related permits are waived.

- **Proper Permits Still Required**: Owners and contractors must still secure the proper work permits.

- **Licensed Contractors**: All work must be done by a properly licensed tradesperson using compliant materials.

- **Contracts and Insurance**: Contractors are required to provide a written contract and proof of insurance before starting any work.

- **Licensing Requirements**: Contractors must be licensed by the appropriate State Boards. Plumbers and natural gas fitters need licenses from two different State Boards.

- **Local Licensing and Tax Documentation**: Contractors may also need to secure local licenses and provide the necessary tax documentation.

For assistance or more information, you can contact the following:

- **Morgan City Department of Planning and Zoning**: (985) 380-4716, 509 2nd Street

- **Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors (LSLBC)**: (225) 765-2301, [Contractor Search Mobile App](https://lslbc.louisiana.gov/contractor-search/)

- **State Plumbing Board of Louisiana (SPBLA)**: [SPBLA Website](https://public.spbla.com/), (225) 756-3434

