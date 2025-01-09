Morgan City Police make counterfeit money bust

Morgan City Police arrested a local man and booked him on multiple charges after they found he allegedly was printing money at his house.

Jacoby James Chevalier, 39, was booked with monetary instrument abuse, theft and on four fugitive warrants from St. Mary and Lafayette parishes.

The investigation began last week when detectives got information about counterfeit money being passed at a business on La. 182. They found that similar cases were under investigation by Berwick Police and the St. Mary Sheriff.

The developed Chevalier as a suspect, and they got a warrant for him. On Wednesday they executed a search warrant on his Egle Street home, and allegedly found counterfeit money, printers, printing paper, and ID cards.

When he was interviewed, Chevalier allegedly admitted to printing counterfeit money and passing it at businesses in Morgan City, Berwick and Bayou Vista.

