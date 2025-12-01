Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morgan City Police investigating fatal crash

Courtesy MCPD
Morgan City Police are investigating a fatal crash on Monday morning.

On December 1, 2025, at 7:17 a.m., officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of LA 70 and Victor II Blvd. regarding a crash involving a Jeep and a Motorcycle.

According to reports, officers arrived and, through the investigation, determined that a 2013 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on LA 70, approaching Victor II Blvd. Upon reaching the traffic control device, which was a flashing yellow arrow, the driver of the Jeep Wrangler initiated a left-hand turn onto Victor II Blvd. At the same time, a 2001 Honda VTX Motorcycle was traveling northbound towards Victor II Blvd and struck the Jeep Wrangler that was negotiating the left-hand turn.

The crash claimed the life of Gregory Free, 42, of Morgan City, who was transported to a local area hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Honda VTX Motorcycle also had a passenger who was ejected from the bike, who suffered moderate to severe injuries and was transported to an out-of-area hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler also suffered moderate injuries due to the crash and was transported to an out-of-area hospital for medical treatment.

The crash is still under investigation and ongoing by the Morgan City Police Department.

