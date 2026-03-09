Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo honored by SoLAcc

The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo has been recognized as SoLAcc's Benefactor of the Year; the organization has donated more than $250,000 to educational institutions and civic organizations across the region.

South Louisiana Community College and the Foundation for SoLAcc recognized the Rodeo as the 2026 Benefactor of the Year during the College’s annual Chancellor’s Breakfast.

The Benefactor of the Year Award honors organizations whose sustained generosity and partnership have made a meaningful impact on student success and community advancement.

Founded in 2013, the Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo is a nonprofit community event that hosts an annual fishing rodeo and golf tournament to bring people together around outdoor recreation while raising funds to support higher education and charitable causes in the Tri-Parish region of St. Mary, Lafourche, and Terrebonne Parishes.

Since its founding, the Rodeo has donated more than $259,850 to educational institutions and civic organizations across the region, and a significant portion of that support has directly benefited SoLAcc’s Morgan City Campus. Since 2017, the organization has contributed approximately $90,000 to fund student scholarships. Through this ongoing partnership, nearly 100 students have received tuition assistance for credit-based programs and short-term workforce training, helping open doors to high-demand careers and economic opportunity.

“The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo exemplifies what it means to invest in community,” said Lana Fontenot, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation for SoLAcc. “Their commitment to higher education is not a one-time contribution, it is a sustained partnership that continues to create opportunity for students in the Tri-Parish region.”

Education is central to the Rodeo's mission. The organization designates annual proceeds to support post-secondary institutions, including SoLAcc’s Morgan City Campus and Nicholls State University programs, as well as other charitable initiatives that strengthen the region.