Morgan City man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

A Morgan City man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

John Bergeron, 42, of Morgan City, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Bergeron was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

According to a release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in June of 2022, a female victim walked into the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and advised that she had been sexually assaulted by John Bergeron when she was 12 years of age. The victim provided detailed accounts and information to detectives relative to being sexually assaulted. Detectives obtained a copy of an email that was sent from an email account directly connected to John Bergeron which contained a confession from Bergeron to another individual.

In December of 2022, John Beregeron was indicted by an Assumption Parish Grand Jury. Based on this indictment, Bergeron was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge, sentencing was deferred to a later date.

On Monday, John Beregeron was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, Bergeron must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 15 years. Bergeron, who was out on bond prior to sentencing, was remanded to the custody of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.