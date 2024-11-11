Morgan City man escapes from North Louisiana prison

Watch Now
A Morgan City man escaped from an East Carroll Parish prison Monday.

According to a social media post by the Morgan City Police Department, Wayne Michael Escort escaped from Riverbend Detention Center early Monday.

Escort, 36, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. Because of his criminal history, he should be considered armed and dangerous, the post states.

Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department urge anyone with information on Mr. Wayne Escorts whereabouts to please contact the Morgan City Police Department 𝟗𝟖𝟓-𝟑𝟖𝟎-𝟒𝟔𝟎𝟓.

