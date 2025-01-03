Morgan City man dies in East Feliciana crash

State Police say a Morgan City man died Thursday after he was hit by an SUV while walking on an East Feliciana highway.

Herman Kilbourne III, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:30 p.m. crash, troopers say.

The investigation indicates that Kilbourne was walking north on La. 19, wearing dark-colored clothing. He was struck by a SUV that was traveling south on the highway, but the crash happened in the northbound lane, troopers say.

The driver of the SUV was properly restrained and uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from the pedestrian and the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain vigilant while on roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Pedestrians should cross roadways in well-lit, designated areas and always walk facing traffic. These simple steps can enhance the safety of pedestrians," troopers say.