Morgan City man booked with murder in woman's slaying

Morgan City Police booked a local man on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of a woman.

Whitney Joseph BIlliot IV, 49, of Morgan City, was booked with first-degree murder.

He's accused in the slaying of Brenda Bernucho, 65, who was found dead in a home in the area of Pine and Maple streets.

Police say they were sent to the home for a welfare check, and found her dead. They said there were signs of foul play and that an investigation uncovered evidence that linked Billiot to the death.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.