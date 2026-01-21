Morgan City man booked with more sex crimes

The Morgan City Police Department has booked a local man with more sex abuse charges in an ongoing investigation.

In September, Michael Anthony Noel, 53, was booked on multiple narcotics charges. He was booked on a warrant that was issued folloing a long-term narcotics investigation involving Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine. At the time, Noel was on federal parole, also for narcotics charges.

Then in October, Noel was booked on another warrant, as the investigation broadened into alleged sexual abuse crimes; he was booked with six counts of rape, four counts sexual battery, 21 counts video voyeurism and two counts misdemeanor sexual battery.

Now, Morgan City Police have booked him with more sex crimes, another count of sexual battery and two more video voyeurism counts, all related to a different victim.

Chief Chad M. Adams stated that the case remains active and ongoing. Additional charges may be filed as investigators identify more victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 380-4605.