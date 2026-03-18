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Morgan City man booked on child sex abuse charges

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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A Morgan City man has been booked on multiple counts of sex abuse involving a juvenile.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies said that Leon Sylvester, 41, was booked on Tuesday with trafficking of children for sexual purposes, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation, sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The investigation began back in February when a patrol deputy was sent to the Berwick Police Department, where a complaint had been made against a man who allegedly was involved in sexual contact with a juvenile and was threatening to release video if the juvenile refused to continue.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation into the incident, and obtained a search warrant for Sylvester's home. They collected evidence there, and then obtained an arrest warrant for Sylvester.

He was booked into the parish jail and his bond is set at $1.1 million.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.