Morgan City man arrested in year-old cane field vehicle arson case

ST. MARY PARISH — A Morgan City man is facing arson and conspiracy charges nearly one year after a vehicle was found burning in a Franklin cane field.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office arrested 22-year-old Jamerie T. Gash for his alleged role in the fire. Gash is charged with criminal conspiracy and arson with intent to defraud.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 13, 2024. The Franklin Fire Department responded to the scene on Yokely Road, where a vehicle was engulfed in flames. That car had been reported stolen from a Walmart located less than two miles away.

State Fire Marshal deputies were called in to investigate. They determined the fire was intentionally set. After nearly a year of investigation, Gash was identified as a suspect and later taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this case or other suspected arson activity is encouraged to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or submit tips anonymously online at lasfm.org.