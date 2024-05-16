Morgan City man arrested, accused of shooting at someone during a fight

Morgan City Police arrested a local man after a shooting and a chase.

Joshua D. Robertson, 32, was booked Wednesday with two counts Attempted Second Degree Murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple battery, flight from an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when police were called to the area of Fifth Street by residents who heard gunshots. As they arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing the area. An officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but it kept going. After a short pursuit, they were able to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Sixth and Clothilde streets.

They found Robertson inside, and also found bullet holes in the vehicle.

Detectives with Morgan City Police and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office both responded to work the case, and they found a second person who had been involved.

The investigation determined that Robertson approached the victim and they had an argument. Robertson allegedly hit the victim during a struggle, then ran to his vehicle and got a gun, police allege. The victim was with a small child at the time, they say.

The victim got a gun too, and tried to retreat into a home, when Robertson allegedly shot at him. The victim returned gunfire, but got into the house, where another person and small child were.

Detectives found evidence to corroborate the victim's version of events using search warrants for the area, the house and the vehicle Robertson was in. They also allegedly found pot and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

After warrants were obtained, Robertson was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

"Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department want to commend officers and investigators of the Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to this incident. Due to their actions and professionalism scenes were secured and the suspected shooter was quickly taken into custody," a release states.