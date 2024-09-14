Morgan City curfew lifted

The curfew that was set in Morgan City has been lifted.

Police Chief Chad M. Adams and Mayor Lee Dragna announced Saturday morning that the Curfew that had been set by the City of Morgan City due to Hurricane Francine is now LIFTED and will no longer continue.

City Crews and Contractors have been able to restore power to the majority of the city and already have boots on the ground working in other areas that need restoration.

"We ask that everyone be patient, as these crews have been working tirelessly over the past few days during these recovery efforts," a release states.

