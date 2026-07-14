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Mississippi River Commission sets this year’s Low Water Inspection

Mississippi River project
Scripps National
Mississippi River project
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The Mississippi River Commission is heading our way for this year’s Low Water Inspection.

These inspection trips provide a valuable opportunity for local stakeholders, partners, and the public to speak directly with Commissioners about the issues impacting the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

The Commission will be hosting a public meeting in Louisiana Aug. 21. at 9 a.m. at the Port of Morgan City.

Learn more about the MRC and the full inspection schedule here: https://www.mvd.usace.army.mil/.../Mississippi-River.../

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