Mississippi River Commission heading to LA for this year's Low Water Inspection public meeting

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Mississippi River Commission has four stops during this year's Low Water Inspection public meetings, and one is in St. Mary Parish. The other three stops were Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi.

These inspection trips provide a valuable opportunity for local stakeholders, partners, and the public to speak directly with Commissioners about the issues impacting the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

The Commission will be hosting a public meeting in Louisiana Aug. 21. at 9 a.m. at the Port of Morgan City.

Learn more about the MRC and the full inspection schedule here: https://www.mvd.usace.army.mil/.../Mississippi-River.../

The meeting is open to the public with the agenda below:

1. Summary report by the President of the Commission on national and regional issues affecting the U.S. Army Corps of

Engineers and Commission programs and projects on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

2. District Commander's overview for the Commission on current project issues in the respective area.

3. Presentations to the Commission by local organizations and members of the public giving views or comments on

any issue affecting the programs or projects of the Commission and the Corps of Engineers.

The Commission will accept testimonies for the record until 5:00 p.m. on 21 August 2026.

Aug 17, 2026 - 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM - Caruthersville, MO - City Front

Aug 18, 2026

Aug 19, 2026

Aug 21, 2026