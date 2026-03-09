MCPD still searching for runaway; she may be in New Iberia

The Morgan City Police Department is asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who ran away in February.

Margret Ryan was last seen on February 23, 2026, at approximately 11:00 PM in the Garber Street area of Morgan City.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators believe Margret may currently be in the New Iberia, Louisiana area. Information gathered also indicates that she may have changed her appearance in an attempt to avoid being identified or located by law enforcement.

At this time, investigators are unsure of what clothing she may currently be wearing. Investigators do believe that her hair may currently be blonde.

Description:

• Height: 5'1"

• Weight: Approximately 100 lbs

• Eyes: Blue

Investigators continue to follow up on leads in this case. Anyone with information regarding Margret Ryan's location is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 384-2310.

Please share this post to assist investigators in locating Margret and ensuring her safe return.