MCPD looking for suspect in stabbing

Morgan City Police are searching for a local man in connection with a stabbing that happened late Sunday.

Police were called to Federal Avenue around 11:15 p.m., and found someone who had been stabbed during an argument. The victim was transported to a hospital where they are listed in stable but critical condition.

Police say a warrant has been issued for Joshua Pojar, 42, for attempted second-degree murder.

At the time, police thought that he had barricaded himself near the house where the stabbing took place, but when they breached it, he wasn't there.

Pojar is described as 5'10", 150 lbs., with brown hair.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joshua Pojar is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605. The investigation is still in the initial stages and ongoing, police say.