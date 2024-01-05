MCFD offers fireplace safety tips

The Morgan City Fire Department is offering some tips to use fireplaces and wood stoves safely.

"Start with a clean fireplace, stove, and chimney. Burn only seasoned hardwoods (oak, maple, etc.) and make sure the damper is open before lighting," officials say. "Use of a fire screen or glass doors can deflect embers from the crackling fire. The sparks or embers are the result of trapped moisture being heated and pressurized through the burning process, or from use of pitch-ridden soft woods like those in the pine family."

One of the most important tips is keeping an eye on the fire.

"At no time should you leave a fireplace fire unattended, but if you have to, please close the glass doors (if equipped), or extinguish the fire before leaving," officials say.

The risk to people is usually for little ones.

"Please also remember that people receive burns and other injuries from careless or accidental causes. The greatest risk is to infants and young children that have not yet learned the effects of fire and heat, and to those that may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol while operating a fireplace or woodstove," officials say.

Risks to your home often come from inadequate maintenance.

"Blocked chimney flues from creosote buildup, animal nests or other obstructions lead to smoke and carbon monoxide backing up into the home, or a chimney fire that could quickly become a structure fire. Chimney cleaning and inspection is a specialized job and should be done by a trained professional with appropriate cleaning and inspection equipment," officiasl say. "Individuals can learn how to properly clean and visually inspect a wood burning appliance and chimney, but should consider training by a professional instructor. A black top hat and coat with tails does not make the chimney sweep. Knowledge, training, equipment, and experience does."

As always, it's important to make sure the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working in your home. If you don't have them and can't afford them, there's a state program that can provide detectors and installation through your local fire department. For more information on that program, click here.

Here's the MCFD post: