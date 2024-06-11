Man arrested after chainsaw attack in Franklin sends one to hospital

Watch Now
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jun 10, 2024

FRANKLIN, La. — A man was arrested Monday after a chainsaw attack sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Franklin Police Department, on June 10, 2024, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Eighth Street in reference to a person being attacked by a man with a chainsaw.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Albert Mitchell, was taken into custody and booked with aggravated second-degree battery, officials report.

The investigation remains ongoing.

