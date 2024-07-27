LSP: Two killed, two injured in Hwy 90 crash

PATTERSON, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 90.

According to State Police, Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 90 near Lori Lane shortly after 10 p.m. on July 25, 2024. The crash claimed the lives of Anthony Peck, 77, of Franklin, and Betty Hester, 58, of Benton, Kentucky.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 Kenworth 18-wheeler, Marcela Yepes-Restrepo, 43, of Texas, was traveling east on Highway 90 when she attempted to make a U-turn from a center turn lane. At the same time, a 2019 Kia Sorento, driven by Peck, was westbound in the left lane of Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the Kia hit the right side of the 18-wheeler as it made the turn, authorities say.

Peck and his passenger, Hester, were fatally injured. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Two juvenile passengers in the back of the Kia were transported to area hospitals with moderate to serious injuries. All occupants involved were properly restrained. Yepes-Restrepo was uninjured in the crash, and although she was determined not to be impaired, she provided a voluntary breath sample, which was negative for alcohol. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Peck and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation and potential charges are pending, officials report.

While the cause of this crash is still under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be one of the leading causes of crashes in the state. Louisiana State Police urge all motorists to stay alert while driving.

Troop I has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities in 2024.