LSP investigating inmate death

State Police say they're investigating after an inmate died in custody.

Morgan City Police asked LSP to investigate the death of Hilton John Hebert III, 43, after he died in their custody on May 30.

The preliminary investigation indicates Hebert had a medical emergency while in custody at MCPD, and although officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, he died.

The investigation remains active, and no further information is available at this time, State Police say.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.