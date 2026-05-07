LPB’s original series LA64 visits St. Mary Parish

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) continues its statewide travel series LA64 on Monday, May 11 at 8:00 pm with an episode exploring coastal St. Mary Parish, a region shaped by water, industry, and tradition.

Hosted by Louisiana native and travel journalist Karen LeBlanc, LA64 journeys across all 64 parishes, highlighting the food, culture, history, and people that make Louisiana unlike anywhere else.

Where the Atchafalaya Basin meets the Gulf, St. Mary Parish reflects the culture and working traditions of Louisiana’s Cajun Coast. The episode begins in Franklin, exploring the town’s historic homes and sugarcane roots, before visiting the Chitimacha Tribe in Charenton, where basket weaving continues across generations. In Patterson, swamp tours reveal landscapes shaped by nature and regional film history, while Berwick and Morgan City showcase a working waterfront tied to shrimping and offshore oil, including a visit to the historic Mr. Charlie rig. From local art to the shoreline at Cypremort Point, the episode highlights a parish defined by water, culture, and resilience. A signature part of LPB’s 50th anniversary year, LA64 reflects LPB’s continued commitment to telling stories from across the state, from its largest cities to its smallest towns. Past episodes are available for streaming at lpb.org/la64 and on LPB’s YouTube channel.

Support for LA64 is provided by the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Keep Louisiana Beautiful, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism; by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, Northwestern State University of Louisiana, and the Foundation for Excellence in Louisiana Public Broadcasting; and viewers like you.