Louisiana State Police investigate inmate death at Morgan City Police Department

MORGAN CITY, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate in custody at the Morgan City Police Department.

On the morning of Saturday, May 30, an inmate experienced a medical emergency while in custody at the police department. According to Morgan City Police, officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the individual. Despite their efforts, the inmate was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office.

According to MCPD, no foul play is suspected, but the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been turned over to LSP. No other informations is available at this time.