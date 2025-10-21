Longtime St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court has died

Services are set for today for Cliff Dressel, who served St. Mary Parish as the Clerk of Court for almost 60 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 915 Main Street Franklin, LA on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 1:00 PM with Father Joel Faulk conducting the services. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Directly following the Mass, Inturment will be in the Perpetual Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

Clifford G. Dressel, 79, passed away at his residence in Franklin, LA on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Cliff was the longtime Clerk of Court for St. Mary Parish, having served a total of 59 years in office and having been elected for 10 consecutive terms.

Cliff was born in Morgan City on August 4, 1946 and was the youngest of two sons of the late Oralie "Ora" Blakeman and Ferdinand "F. B." “Slim” Dressel. He attended Morgan City High School and Nicholls State University. In 1965, he began his career as a Deputy Clerk, was appointed in August 1969 as Chief Deputy Clerk, and upon the retirement of his uncle, Benny Blakeman, was elected in July 1984 as Clerk of Court. Cliff had the honor of being the only Clerk to be elected as President of the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association for two terms.

Cliff enjoyed trips to the camp, cooking many delicious meals for friends and family, travels to the beach, LSU sports and following local and state politics.

Cliff is survived by his wife of 27 years, Renelle Robicheaux Dressel, his son, David Dressel and his wife Emily of Youngsville, LA; his daughter, Gina Dressel Banks and her husband Judson Banks of Baton Rouge; step-son, Dirk Doucet and his wife Fonda of Franklin, LA; his eight grandchildren, Allison Dressel, David Dressel, Jr., Campbell Banks, Reid Banks, Garrett Banks, Carson Doucet, Peyton Doucet and Ambree Doucet; his brother, Lloyd Dressel and his wife Sandy; his father-in-law, Ray Robicheaux; and his mothers-in-law, Dianne P. Robicheaux and Mary Ann Lightfoot.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are David Dressel, David Dressel, Jr., Judson Banks, Reid Banks, Garrett Banks, Dirk Doucet, Carson Doucet and Peyton Doucet. Honorary pallbearers will be Brooks Blakeman, Rusty Cloutier, Michael Domino, Sr., Wayne Breaux, J. G. ”Bubbie” Dupont, Edward LeBlanc, Jarrod Longman, Donald Stephens, Chris Stroud and Billy Giordano.

The Dressel family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Cliff’s care team, Dr. Stephen McPherson and his nurse Victoria Broussard, Dr. David Haughton and his Physician's Assistant Rachel Rhinehart, ACG Hospice, especially his nurse Joslynn Matherne, and his caregivers Rose Martin, Peggy Tabor and Glen Delcambre.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, 1-212-509-0995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main St., Franklin, LA, 70538, (337) 828-5426.