LED: Franklin shipyard expanding, creating 3,200 jobs in La.'s Bayou Region

FRANKLIN, La. — Saronic Technologies, Inc. is expanding operations in St. Mary Parish to increase production capacity at its autonomous surface vessels shipyard. The $300 million investment will strengthen Louisiana’s advanced manufacturing base and create new opportunities, according to Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

The company is expected to create 1,500 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $87,936 at full employment. When Saronic acquired the shipyard in April, it retained the existing workforce of 35 employees and has since grown to more than 100. LED estimates the project will result in an additional 1,770 indirect new jobs, for a total of 3,270 potential new job opportunities in the Bayou Region.

“Saronic Technologies’ decision to invest in Louisiana speaks to the strength of our workforce and the state’s leadership in defense manufacturing," said Governor Jeff Landry. Louisiana has long built the ships and technology that keep America strong. This project shows that our people, our ports and our pro-growth policies are creating jobs and securing our state’s place at the forefront of America’s defense economy.”

The expansion will add more than 300,000 square feet to the company’s shipyard in Franklin, including construction of three new slips, a larger warehouse and a new production line dedicated to large-vessel assembly, states LED. These additions will expand Saronic’s shipbuilding capabilities and help meet rising demand for autonomous vessels in the defense and commercial sectors.

“Saronic’s shipyard expansion in Franklin represents a major step forward for American shipbuilding, and we’re proud to deepen our roots here in Louisiana, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic Dino Mavrookas. The strong support we have received from our state and local partners has enabled us to move quickly and confidently as we scale production of our autonomous vessels. Together, we’re creating high-quality jobs, growing the Gulf Coast’s maritime economy, and building the advanced maritime capabilities our nation needs.”

Saronic broke ground on the expansion in November 2025 and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2026, with expanded operations beginning in 2027.

"As a life-long resident of St. Mary Parish with over 40 years of public service, this announcement sends a powerful message that we are a place of thriving opportunity and economic momentum, said St. Mary Parish President Sam Jones. St. Mary Parish's best days are ahead of her, and this project is the beginning of a new era of economic leadership in South Louisiana. I am proud to welcome Saronic to St. Mary Parish, and I look forward to working with our state and regional partners in supporting this project as it becomes a cornerstone of our parish's economic future."

To secure the project in Franklin, the state of Louisiana offered Saronic Technologies a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com] . It also included a $2 million performance-based grant and $3 million from the Economic Development Award Program (EDAP) to support facility and infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Quality Jobs [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com] Program.

