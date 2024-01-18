LDWF agents use deer decoy to cite Charenton man

BALDWIN, La. — On January 14, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a Charenton man for deer hunting violations in St. Mary Parish.

LDWF said its agents cited Grant Know, 28, for hunting deer during illegal hours, with an illegal weapon, from a public highway and from a moving vehicle.

Agents set up surveillance on a deer decoy they placed near the town of Baldwin on the evening of January 14. According to law enforcement, the decoy was placed in a field off a public roadway known for night hunting activity.

Shortly after 8 pm, agents observed Know pass by in a truck and take notice of the deer bait in the field. Agents then observed Know fire a .22 rimfire rifle from the window of the truck, striking the deer bait. Agents contacted Know and cited him accordingly, officials report.

As maintained by LDWF, hunting deer during illegal hours is punishable by a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer from a moving vehicle is punishable by a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road and with an illegal weapon carries a fine of up to $350 for each offense.

Agents involved in the case are Agent Trevor Benoit, Sgt. Jeremy Foret, Sgt. Gerald Sander and Lt. Scott Dupre.