Lafayette woman killed in St. Mary Parish wrong-way crash

PATTERSON, La. — A 20-year-old Lafayette woman was killed in an early-morning wrong-way crash in St. Mary Parish.

On April 10, 2026, around 02:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 90 near Cotton Road in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Kylee Nobles of Lafayette.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 BMW 551, driven by Nobles, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of LA Hwy 90. At the same time, a 2019 Kenworth Tractor-Trailer (CMW) was traveling east in the eastbound lanes on LA Hwy 90. For reasons still under investigation, the BMW was traveling the wrong way on LA Hwy 90 and collided head-on with the front of the Kenworth, according to State Police.

Nobles, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth, who was also properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.