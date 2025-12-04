Job Fair set next week in Patterson

Patterson, LA — Acadiana Workforce Solutions and the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The event will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Patterson Civic Center, located at 116 Cotton Road, Patterson, LA 70392.

A total of nine employers will be present and are urgently hiring multiple positions across various industries. Job seekers attending the fair are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes.

Here are some flyers with more information: