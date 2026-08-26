JE Dunn, Alberici celebrate topping out of $300M Saronic Technologies expansion project

JE Dunn Construction and Alberici Constructors, Inc. celebrated the topping out – placing the final structural beam – of Saronic Technologies’ $300 million shipyard expansion project. Saronic will use the expanded Franklin shipyard to increase production capacity for its fleet of Marauders – the company’s 180-foot fully autonomous ships.

“Topping out this advanced maritime facility marks a significant milestone,” said Drew Cain, vice president and project executive at JE Dunn. “This expansion represents the promising future for the industry, built with new and innovative technologies that only modern manufacturing can deliver. It is a tremendous honor for the JE Dunn | Alberici joint venture to build a facility that will fundamentally reshape American shipbuilding."

The project broke ground in November 2025 and is expected to be completed in early 2027. The JE Dunn | Alberici joint venture is adding more than 300,000 square feet to the existing footprint, including three new slips, expanded warehouse capacity, and a dedicated production line for Saronic’s Marauder vessels.

The project reached a peak workforce of 200 craft professionals, engineers and project leaders.

"Reaching this milestone reflects the exceptional collaboration and precision required to deliver a complex, large-scale shipyard facility on an accelerated schedule,” said Aaron Walsh, vice president and market leader at Alberici. “Having the structural steel fabricated by Hillsdale Fabricators, an Alberici company, strengthened coordination among design, fabrication and field installation to ensure agility with design and accelerating schedule.”

“Franklin is central to how Saronic is scaling the next generation of American shipbuilding,” said Doug Lambert, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Saronic. “This expansion brings together modern infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and a growing skilled workforce to increase production capacity and deliver autonomous ships at scale. Our partners have moved with tremendous speed to bring this facility to life, demonstrating what’s possible when we work together with urgency and a shared commitment to strengthening the American maritime industrial base.”

To learn more about JE Dunn’s work with Saronic, visit www.jedunn.com .