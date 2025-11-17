Help needed in locating St. Mary Parish juvenile

St. Mary Parish - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for Seidi Noheli Gorrido Elvir, who left from her home on West Syls Lane in Amelia with Kevin Guirre, a Hispanic male approximately 20 years of age. She was last seen at 11:30 a.m. LSP received the request to issue an advisory at 12:48 p.m.

Seidi is a 13-year-old Hispanic female with black curly hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and a red skirt.

Guirre has black hair, approximately 5’6” tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown shorts and no shirt.

Guirre and Seidi are believed to be traveling in a silver or gray 4-door sedan in an unknown direction on Highway 90, near New Iberia. An additional unknown adult may be inside of the vehicle as well.

Louisiana State Police’s Critical Response Emergency Search Team (CREST) is assisting with the search for Seidi Elvir at the request of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Seidi Elvir or Kevin Guirre should immediately contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.