Golden Meadow man dies in St. Mary crash

A Golden Meadow man died Friday in St. Mary Parish.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday on La. 182 near Progress Lane. Russ Theriot, 65, died in the crash, they say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Theriot was driving a 2023 Toyota Tacoma east on LA Hwy 182. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and a set of poles, and overturned.

Theriot, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from Theriot and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, impaired and distracted driving remain leading causes of crashes in our state, troopers say. Louisiana State Police urge all motorists to stay sober, focused, and alert on the road.